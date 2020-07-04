Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Watford

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will return to winning ways against Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

The Blues suffered a 3-2 loss to relegation candidates West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night after Andriy Yarmolenko’s 89th-minute winner in the London derby.

Chelsea FC missed out on the chance to cement their position in fourth place despite initially taking the lead in the first half thanks to Willian’s penalty.

The west London side have a two-point lead over Manchester United, who are leading the chasing pack which also contains Wolves, Sheffield United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford are still winless since the resumption of the Premier League last month after the English top flight was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

However, the Hornets are still a point above the relegation zone to give them plenty to play for against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to emerge victorious in a high-scoring win against Watford.

“Chelsea will be reeling from their 3-2 loss away at West Ham on Wednesday evening after three straight wins since the restart,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Frank Lampard is doing a great job at Stamford Bridge and will be looking for a positive reaction from his players.

“They have a relatively young squad who are still learning and the defeat will be an experience that Frank will hope they learn from quickly.

“Watford are clearly not in great form and have really struggled since the re-start.

“I think they have a more talented squad than a number of the other teams in the lower reaches of the Premier League and they will no doubt be looking at some of their upcoming games against the likes of Norwich (H), Newcastle (H) and West Ham (A) as more likely to earn them some much-needed points.

“That’s not to say that they’ll be taking this game lightly and Chelsea’s midweek defeat to another team near the bottom of the table will undoubtedly have given the Hornets some reason for optimism.

“However, I fancy Chelsea to put their recent disappointment behind them and get back to winning ways with a 2-1 home win.”

Chelsea FC have traditionally dominated this fixture in the Premier League era.

In fact, Watford have only managed to win of their last 17 meetings with their London rivals, including 13 losses to Chelsea FC.

Frank Lampard’s side will be looking to extend their unbeaten run against Watford at Stamford Bridge to 13 home games, a run which stretches back to 1986.

Although Chelsea FC suffered a 3-2 loss to West Ham in east London last week, the Blues have won their last three Premier League games at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s side have produced some exciting attacking football this season but the Blues have struggled defensively after conceding 44 times in 32 games.

The Blues will make the trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday before a trip to Sheffield United next Saturday.

