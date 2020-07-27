Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Jamie Redknapp singled out Mason Mount for special praise after he helped to fire Chelsea FC to a top-four finish in the Premier League thanks to a 2-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday.

Mount has been in solid form for Chelsea FC this season under Frank Lampard, who has not been afraid to give the 21-year-old his chance to shine this term.

The 21-year-old has now scored seven goals and made four assists in the Premier League this season in what has been a solid campaign for the midfielder.

He set Chelsea FC on their way towards victory over Wolves on Sunday when he curled home a brilliant free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

And Mount then turned provider when he set up Olivier Giroud for Chelsea FC’s second of the afternoon at Stamford Bridge shortly after.

Former Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Redknapp was impressed by Mount’s performance against Wolves on Sunday and he also said that the Englishman deserves praise for his overall contribution for the Blues this season.

Speaking during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the game in the second half, Redknapp said: “He’s been exceptional for such a young lad.

“What I like most about him is that he starts to press – he’s always the one, when the ball gets played into a midfield player on the back foot, [who] goes and closes. It’s so important for the rest of the team and you can see they all react off it.

“He is vitally important to what Chelsea do. He’s all-energy, a great football brain… I’ve been so impressed with him this season.

“He can play as a 10, he can play off the side, he’s got goals in his game as well now and he’s obviously been practicing his free-kicks, which is vital.”

Redknapp added: I love the way that he plays. He’s so enthusiastic for the game.

“I hear that he’s a spot-on trainer every day and he deserves all of the accolades that he’s getting right now.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth in the table this season and level on points with third-placed Manchester United, who beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

After having booked their place in the Champions League for next season, Mount and his Chelsea FC team-mates will now turn their attentions towards their preparations for the FA Cup final showdown against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday evening.

