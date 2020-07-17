Diego Simeone sends message to Chelsea FC about 27-year-old

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Diego Simeone says he is “not surprised” to see reports that Chelsea FC are interested in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

A report in the Spanish media earlier this week suggested that Chelsea FC were ready to launch a bid for the Slovenia international to test Atletico Madrid’s resolve to keep their number one goalkeeper.

The story suggested that the Blues are ready to pay £90m for Oblak, which would surpass the record transfer fee of £71.3m that they paid for Arrizabalaga in 2018.

Oblak is thought to have a contract release clause of £108m to put Atletico in a strong position to retain the Slovenia international’s services beyond the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been regularly linked with a number of top shot-stoppers over the past few months given Kepa Arrizabalaga’s poor form in the Chelsea FC goal over the past two seasons.

Kepa has struggled to find a level of consistency under Maurizio Sarri and his successor Frank Lampard to raise questions about the Spain international’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at his media conference on Wednesday, Atletico manager Simeone addressed transfer speculation surrounding Oblak.

“It does not surprise me, every year our most important players are wanted by the best in the world,” Simeone said.

“It is normal to always look for the best – and we have many. Some have left and others have stayed.

“It is logical and normal that anyone wants Oblak. He is our captain and an important player. I hope we can count on his work, which is enormous for Atleti.”

Chelsea FC made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when the Blues signed the Spanish shot-stopper in a £71.3m deal from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Kepa’s transfer fee eclipsed the £67m that Liverpool FC paid for AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker just a week or so earlier.

Oblak has made 254 appearances in all competitions since his move to Atletico from Benfica in the 2014 summer transfer window.

The Slovenian shot-stopper has won the Spanish Super Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Uefa Europa League during his spell at Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

