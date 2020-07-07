Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville says Christian Pulisic has impressed “enormously” after the Chelsea FC star’s goal in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

The United States international was named in Frank Lampard’s starting XI for the short trip to Selhurst Park as the Blues looked to record successive Premier League victories.

Chelsea FC broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Gary Cahill pulled his hamstring chasing down a pass to allow Willian to tee up Olivier Giroud for the opener.

The top-four challengers appeared to be coasting to victory when Pulisic scored a sublime solo goal with a precise finish into the roof of the Crystal Palace net.

Roy Hodgson’s side levelled 11 minutes before half-time thanks to Wilfried Zaha’s thunderous shot from outside the Chelsea FC area.

The Blues struggled to get Pulisic into the Premier League clash in the second half but the visitors appeared to have secured three points when Tammy Abraham produced a clinical finish in the 71st minute.

However, Palace were level seconds later through Christian Benteke to ensure a nervous finish before the Eagles hit the woodwork in the fourth minute of added time.

Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Neville was quick to heap praise on Pulisic for his finish at the near post as the American scored his third goal in six games.

Reacting to Pulisic’s goal, Neville said during his Sky Sports commentary:

“So so good. It’s a really good [goal]. He’s impressing me enormously. He gets one on one [with the defender]. Ward does all he can to force him on the outside. You don’t expect him to do that.

“Ordinarily you’d say goalkeeper [has to do better] but he has no chance. It was so fast. It was devastating from Pulisic.”

Pulisic has netted eight times and has made two assists in 16 starts and five substitute appearances in his first season in the Premier League.

The Blues signed the American playmaker in a £58m deal from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Chelsea FC – who moved into third place before Leicester City’s trip to Arsenal – will make the difficult trip to Sheffield United at the weekend.

Lampard’s side will finish the Premier League campaign with games against Norwich, Liverpool FC and Wolves.

