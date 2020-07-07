Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC drop points for the second successive away fixture at Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard’s side saw their five-point cushion reduced to two last week when Andriy Yarmolenko scored a late winner for West Ham in a 3-2 victory over Chelsea FC at the London Stadium.

The Blues responded to the setback with a 3-0 victory over relegation candidates Watford at the weekend thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Willian and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea FC can restore their five-point lead on Tuesday night for at least 48 hours ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Aston Villa on Thursday night when the west London side make the short trip to Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace lost 3-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium at the weekend as Mamadou Sakho’s poor defending helped the Foxes to secure three points to keep fourth-placed Chelsea FC at bay.

Roy Hodgson’s side have lost their last three Premier League games, conceding a total of eight goals in losses to Liverpool FC, Burnley and Leicester.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Crystal Palace to hold Chelsea FC to a draw at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

“Crystal Palace have lost their past three league games,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They have lost four in a row under Roy Hodgson before, in February and March 2018, but I don’t see it happening again, despite the fact the Eagles have got nothing to play for.

“We know how good Chelsea are going forward, but I am still not convinced by them defensively. They are too inconsistent at the back and I can see them conceding.”

Chelsea FC’s away form has been one of the key factors in their bid to finish in the top four in Lampard’s first season in charge.

Only Premier League champions Liverpool FC and Manchester City have earned more points that the Blues on the road in the top flight this term.

Chelsea FC have scored 33 times in away fixtures, a feat only bettered by Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Blues were 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace in the reverse of this fixture back in November thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Pulisic.

Chelsea FC will travel to Sheffield United on Saturday.

