Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Manchester United to keep their top-four hopes alive by claiming a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday night.

The Red Devils head into their trip to London looking to return to winning ways after the frustration of squandering a 2-1 lead when they drew 2-2 with Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

That draw meant that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side missed the chance to move into the top four and allowed Chelsea FC to move four points clear of the Red Devils after the Blues’ 1-0 win over Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Manchester United will now attempt to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive by beating Crystal Palace away from home.

And former Red Devils striker Berbatov is backing Manchester United to get the job done on Thursday night by claiming a 3-0 victory in London.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “If Man United lose this one and the other teams pushing for top four win then it will be very difficult for them to achieve their goal.

“I know they will be fired up for this on though, and they will know exactly what is at stake, I don’t think they will let themselves miss another opportunity, like they did against Southampton.

“I hope they can win this one and push on into the top four because I really want to see them in the Champions League again.”

As things stand, Manchester United are currently four points behind third-placed Chelsea FC in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils are in FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Chelsea FC in the semi-finals at Wembley.

After that game, Manchester United will complete their season in the Premier League with fixtures against West Ham United and Leicester City.

Manchester United will then return to Europa League action on 5 August when they take on LASK in the second leg of their last 16 clash after having won the first leg 5-0.

