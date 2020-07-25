Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Tottenham Hotspur to finish the Premier League season on a positive note by beating Crystal Palace away from home on Sunday.

Spurs have been in improved form in recent weeks under Jose Mourinho following the return of top-flight football in England last month.

Tottenham have won their last three games on the bounce in the Premier League and have claimed the three points in four of their last five outings in the top flight.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are safe from relegation from the Premier League despite having lost their last five games on the spin in the top flight.

Spurs travel to Palace on Sunday looking to end their Premier League campaign on a positive note.

And former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing Jose Mourinho’s men to claim a narrow 2-1 win over their London rivals this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “I watched Crystal Palace against Chelsea and they did nothing until Wilfried Zaha brought them back into the game at 2-1, and then suddenly Zaha scored and they raised their game.

“If you’re a team that makes few chances, Zaha’s not in good form, Andros Townsend’s been struggling and Christian Benteke doesn’t score, you’re not going to create chances.

“Spurs haven’t impressed me at all, but what they’ve done – and this is nothing to do with Jose Mourinho – is ground out results.

“They got a win against Arsenal and didn’t deserve it, a win against West Ham and I didn’t think they deserved that, they got a win at Newcastle, and I didn’t think they deserved that.

“But compliments to them, because they did it, and that’s how they’ve got themselves into this good place to qualify for the Europa League.

“I can’t see anything other than another defeat for Palace.”

Tottenham will be keen to get a positive result against Palace as they bid to lay down a marker for next season, which will be their first full campaign under Mourinho following his appointment as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor towards the end of last year.

