Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

The Red Devils squandered the chance to hoist themselves into third position in the Premier League table on Monday night after allowing a lead to slip against Southampton.

Stuart Armstrong broke the deadlock for the Saints at Old Trafford before quick-fire goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial overturned the away side’s lead.

Manchester United were unable to add a cushion to their lead before Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi equalised in added time at the end of the Premier League clash.

The Red Devils will are level on points with Leicester City but the Foxes are ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thanks to their superior goal difference.

However, the 20-time English champions will take on the Foxes in their final game of the season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will first have to take care of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their mid-week fixture.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to win by a two-goal margin against the Eagles in the English capital.

“Palace have lost five straight league games now, while United would have won five in a row if not for that last-gasp Southampton equaliser on Monday night,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It’s hard to go against form like that, for both sides. I just don’t see the Eagles scoring goals against United, or stopping them either.”

Manchester United are the Premier League’s form team after a return of 14 points from their last six Premier League games to bolster their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

The Red Devils can still end the 2019-20 season with some silverware given that Manchester United are in the FA Cup semi-finals and Europa League round of 16.

Manchester United will face their top-four rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup last four at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-time English champions will complete their Premier League campaign with games against West Ham and Leicester City.

