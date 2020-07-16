Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester United will beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday night.

The Red Devils missed out on the opportunity to move ahead of Chelsea FC and Leicester City in the Premier League table on Monday night after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held to a 2-2 with Southampton at Old Trafford.

Manchester United appeared to be coasting towards three points after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial overturned Stuart Armstrong’s opener in the Monday night clash.

However, Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi netted an equaliser in added time at the end of the second half to deny Manchester United three points.

The Red Devils are four points adrift of Chelsea FC after Frank Lampard’s side were 1-0 winners against relegated Norwich City thanks to Olivier Giroud’s first-half goal.

Crystal Palace have lost their last five Premier League games but the Eagles are safe from the drop thanks to their big cushion.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday night.

“Crystal Palace have now suffered five straight defeats in the Premier League,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Their misery of a 2-0 away loss to Aston Villa on Sunday was compounded by the late sending off of Christian Benteke for kicking out petulantly after the final whistle and Roy Hodgson will now be without his striker for the remainder of the season.

“Manchester United, on the other hand, are in great form at the moment albeit they will have been very disappointed to have conceded a goal in added time against Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday evening, they’ve given themselves a great chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

“They are currently unbeaten in 18 games with 11 of those in the Premier League and it’s difficult to see Crystal Palace causing United any kind of problems in what I see as a Thursday night stroll for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.”

Manchester United have collected 14 points from a possible 18 since the Premier League’s return in mid-June.

Only Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton have prevented Manchester United from collecting maximum points.

Manchester United have beaten Sheffield United, Brighton, Bournemouth and Aston Villa by three-goal margins during their unbeaten run.

The Red Devils are looking to secure a return to the Champions League in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge by wrapping up a top-four finish.

Manchester United will take on rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils can still win the Europa League this season to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League on 5 August.

