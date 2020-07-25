Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park in their final Premier League campaign of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs are looking to beat Wolves to the final Europa League qualifying spot as Tottenham look to ensure their continued participation in Uefa competitions under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham were 3-0 winners against Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend thanks to Harry Kane’s two goals and James Justin’s own goal.

The Lilywhites have finished the season strongly under Mourinho following a return of 13 points in their last five Premier League games.

Tottenham have beaten Leicester, Newcastle, Arsenal and Everton to end the season on a positive note.

Spurs will face a Crystal Palace side that have lost their last seven Premier League games to slump into an abysmal run of form in the Premier League.

The Eagles have only managed to beat relegation candidates Bournemouth in their first Premier League game following the return of the top flight after the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Spurs to beat 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

“It seems a very long time ago that Crystal Palace marked their return to Premier League action in June by beating Bournemouth to move level with Tottenham in the table,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“At that stage, both teams had 40 points from 30 games – but they have gone in opposite directions in the past few weeks.

“The Eagles have lost all seven of their matches since then, while Spurs are finishing their season strongly and Harry Kane is scoring goals again. I’m expecting more of the same here.”

Tottenham have won their last five games against Crystal Palace to highlight their dominance of this particular fixture.

Spurs were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace in north London back in September after goals from Son Heung-min, Erik Lamela and Patrick van Aanholt’s own goal.

Tottenham have won 13 of their 21 games against Crystal Palace during the Premier League era.

Mourinho took over the reins from Spurs from Mauricio Pochettino back in November but the Lilywhites have struggled for consistency under the Portuguese head coach.

