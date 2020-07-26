Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Michael Owen is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will ease to a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites still have an opportunity of finishing in the Premier League’s top six this term despite a turbulent season for the north London side.

Tottenham started the Premier League campaign with Mauricio Pochettino as their manager before the Argentinian head coach was sacked by Spurs in November.

Former Chelsea FC and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took over the reins from Pochettino at the north London side.

Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League games to move Spurs to within a point of sixth-placed Wolves.

Spurs have the chance to hoist themselves above Wolves if they beat Crystal Palace and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side lose to Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho’s side will take on a Crystal Palace side that have lost their last seven Premier League games under Roy Hodgson.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to secure a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Palace have now lost seven consecutive Premier League matches which is the worst run of any team managed by Roy Hodgson in his long and illustrious career,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They can’t finish higher than 13th in the table and, after being in such a promising position pre-lockdown, I imagine that for everyone at the club, the end of the season can’t come quickly enough.

“Tottenham continue to climb the table and with five wins and two draws in their eight games since the restart, they will be very confident of rounding off their season by adding another three points to their tally.

“They will be hoping that a win will lift them up to sixth in the table which would guarantee a place in next season’s Europa League but that will depend upon Wolves’ result against Chelsea.

“However, they are already certain to finish no lower than seventh and that may well earn them a place in the Europa League subject to results in the FA Cup.

“I see this as a very straightforward win, albeit a low-scoring one, and I’m going for a 1-0 win to the Lilywhites.”

Crystal Palace have lost their last nine games against their London rivals Tottenham.

Remarkably, the Eagles haven’t scored a goal against Spurs since a 3-1 loss to Tottenham back in April 2016.

Although Tottenham are set to finish above their bitter north London rivals Arsenal this season, Spurs are set to finish with their lowest points tally since 2008.

The north London side have picked up 13 points against their local rivals in the English capital this season.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson has failed to beat Mourinho in their last three Premier League meetings.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip