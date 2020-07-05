Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp believes that Manchester United are only “two or three” signings away from a Premier League title challenge.

The Red Devils have shown some signs of improvement in recent months following a good run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window has appeared to galvanise the entire Manchester United team as they push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

With the Premier League season now approaching its conclusion, it’s inevitable that attentions will start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players that Solskjaer could look to bring in ahead of next term.

Now, former Tottenham and Portsmouth boss Redknapp has underlined his belief that Manchester United are only in need of two or three quality signings in order to be able to pile pressure on the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the comings seasons.

Speaking in an interview with MUTV, Redknapp said: “I saw that Ole is looking for another striker.

“They’re not easy to find when you’re looking around for top, top players but I reckon maybe with two or three players, they’re going to be a real force in the next year or so.

“I see a massive improvement, I really do. They look a team suddenly.

“I had big doubts about them early in the season when they had a bad run, but they’ve turned a corner now.

“Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, incredible young players coming through again. The future’s starting to look good.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to Aston Villa in the top flight.

After that, the Red Devils will take on Southampton and Crystal Palace, before their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

