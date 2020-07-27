Paul Merson makes prediction about Leeds United next season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has warned that Premier League clubs “had better look out” after Leeds United secured promotion to the top flight next season.

Leeds secured their spot in the English top flight by winning the Championship in impressive fashion this season to finally end their 16-year wait for a return to the Premier League.

Attentions will now turn to the new Premier League campaign and Leeds United’s attempts to stay in the English top flight beyond next term.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that Leeds are now back where they belong, and he is tipping them to enjoy a strong return to the Premier League.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “I’m delighted Leeds are back in the Premier League – and some clubs had better look out.

“I used to love playing at Elland Road. I don’t know why, but I always used to play well when I went up there and it was one of those grounds I enjoyed being at.

“The fans were respectful, but it could also be an intimidating place to play. The noise was huge and there won’t be too many better atmospheres around the top flight next season than the one at Leeds, let me tell you.

“So a lot of teams will find it a difficult place to go – and it could take some of them a while to work Leeds out.

“It will take teams some time to get used to playing against them because they press hard to win the ball back, although they’ve gone up a level now so it will be interesting to see what approach manager Marcelo Bielsa takes.”

Merson continued: “Leeds are still a massive football club and it’s hard to believe they haven’t been in the top flight for 16 years.

“The place will be packed out every game and I think they’ll bring so much to the Premier League because they have fans all around the world.

“Last summer they went to Australia on a pre-season tour, which shows how popular they are worldwide.

“They also have some genuine rivalries with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool which will be back on again now, so that has to be a good thing for the Premier League in my opinion. That’s what we want to see.

“Their result has always been one of the first ones I look for, so I’m chuffed for Leeds.

“They will bring a lot to the top flight again and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they get on. I hope they do well.”

Leeds United amassed an impressive 93 points en route to winning the Championship this season, winning 28 of their 46 games and finishing 10 points ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

It remains to be seen how busy Leeds will be in the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their first season back in the top flight.

The Premier League transfer window opens on Monday and will run until 5 October following its extension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

