Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are lining up a £15m bid to sign Juan Foyth from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that Leeds are keen on a move to bring the 22-year-old Tottenham defender to Elland Road ahead of their return to the Premier League next season.

According to the report, Foyth is keen to quit the north London club this summer after falling out of the picture under new manager Jose Mourinho.

And Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen to recruit the Argentine defender – regardless of whether his side also land Brighton centre-half Ben White this summer, according to the same article.

White impressed during his loan spell with Leeds United this season as he helped them to achieve promotion to the Premier League, but the article claims that Brighton are reluctant to allow the defender to join a potential fellow relegation candidate on a permanent deal.

White, 22, scored one goal and made two assists in 46 Championship appearances for Leeds United this season.

Foyth found his first team opportunities at Tottenham to be limited this season, with the defender having only made one start in the Premier League and seven appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites.

The defender was signed from Estudiantes by former manager Mauricio Pochettino in August 2017, but he has struggled to impress under Mourinho following his appointment at the north London club back in November.

Leeds United sealed their return to the Premier League after a 16-year wait this season by winning the Championship in impressive fashion under Bielsa.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip