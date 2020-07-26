Gary Neville reacts to Bruno Fernandes’ display in Man United’s 2-0 win at Leicester

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville praised Bruno Fernandes for his vital contribution after his penalty helped to secure third place for Manchester United during a 2-0 win at Leicester City.

The Portugal international has been Manchester United’s best player in the Premier League following his £47m move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes was subdued against Leicester and the Portuguese playmaker uncharacteristically failed to produce a killer pass on a number of occasions when a team-mate broke free.

The big-money signing looked tired in the Champions League decider to prompt Sky Sports commentator Neville to suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider substituting the attacking midfielder.

However, Fernandes scored his eighth goal of the Premier League season from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial was brought down by Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan.

Jesse Lingard then netted a second for the Red Devils in the seventh minute of added time when he exploited Kasper Schmeichel’s mistake to end the Premier League clash as a contest.

Former Manchester United defender Neville credited Fernandes for having another decisive impact on a Premier League game despite an otherwise poor performance.

“It’s his most disappointing performance in a Manchester United shirt but he has still contributed,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He’s got a little skip and hop but he slots the penalty in. There will be relief for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

Manchester United booked their place in next season’s Champions League thanks to their 2-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils finished in third spot and above Chelsea FC thanks to their superior goal difference to secure a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

Manchester United’s season isn’t over yet as the 20-time English champions prepare for their clash against Austrian side LASK in the Europa League round of 16.

Fernandes has scored eight goals and has made seven assists in 14 games in the Premier League this season after his switch to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January.

