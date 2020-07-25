Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to secure a 2-1 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in their final Premier League fixture of the season on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils missed out on the chance to move three points ahead of Leicester on Wednesday night after Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were one of the form sides in the Premier League but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have stumbled over the past two weeks following a 2-2 home draw with Southampton before a 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final.

The 20-time English champions will face fifth-placed Leicester in their final top-flight fixture of the campaign in what is effectively a straight shootout for fourth place.

Leicester will finish in the top four if Brendan Rodgers’ side can beat Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

However, the Foxes have lost two of their last five Premier League games, including a 3-0 loss to Tottenham and a 4-1 defeat by Bournemouth this month.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons that Manchester United will edge to a 2-1 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium to book their place in next season’s Champions League.

“United don’t need a win to make the top four but I think they will get one – they are definitely playing Leicester at the right time,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Leicester back in September thanks to Marcus Rashford’s eighth-minute penalty.

The Red Devils have won four of their last five games against the Foxes, only dropping points in a 2-2 draw at Leicester in December 2017.

Leicester have only won two of their 27 meetings with Manchester United in the Premier League era.

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on 5 August when the Red Devils take on Austrian side LASK.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip