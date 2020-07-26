Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to secure a place in next season’s Champions League thanks to a 3-1 win against top-four rivals Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils squandered the chance to secure their place in the top four on Wednesday evening following a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at Old Trafford in their penultimate game of the Premier League campaign.

Manchester United are in third position and ahead of Chelsea FC thanks to their superior goal difference after the Blues lost 5-3 to Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield in Wednesday’s late kick-off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are a point ahead of Leicester City ahead of their trip to the Foxes in the final Premier League game of the season.

Manchester United have collected 17 points from their seven Premier League games since the top flight returned in the middle of June.

Leicester have struggled badly since the resumption of the Premier League, squandered a comfortable lead in third place to drop out of the top four.

The Foxes have lost 4-1 to Bournemouth and 3-0 to Tottenham in their last two away games in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-1 win against Leicester in the final round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday.

“Leicester have now won just two of their last eight games and, after such a poor run of form, only a win against Manchester United will guarantee them Champions League football next season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“A draw may be enough but that would require a Chelsea defeat at home to Wolves.

“For Manchester United a draw or a win would be enough for them to secure a Champions League berth. A defeat would see them relying on Wolves beating Chelsea or they would miss out on being involved in the biggest club football competition in world football.

“Despite United drawing two and losing one of their last four games in all competitions, I think they will have too much quality for a Leicester side who must be short of confidence, given their form since the restart.

“I’m going for a 3-1 win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in this crucial top of the table clash.”

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Leicester at Old Trafford back in September.

Leicester have only beaten Manchester United once in their last 13 games, when the Foxes were 5-3 winners against Louis van Gaal’s side back in 2014.

The Old Trafford outfit are unbeaten in their last 14 games against Leicester to dominate this Premier League fixture over the years.

Leicester have only taken eight points from their last nine Premier League games to drop down to fifth place in the standings.

