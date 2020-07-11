England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker heaped praise on Andy Robertson for his headed goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds were looking to maintain their perfect record at Anfield this season against Burnley following a 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp opted to restore Robertson to his starting XI after Neco Williams started ahead of the Scotland international at the Amex Stadium.

Robertson repaid the German head coach’s decision to restore the Scottish defender to his side by breaking the deadlock in the first half at Anfield.

The 26-year-old managed to get on the end of Fabinho’s cross and the full-back steered a header past Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

However, the Reds were denied a 26th successive home win in the Premier League when Jay Rodriguez equalised in the second half to deny Robertson and his team-mate a much-needed clean sheet.

Former England striker Lineker was impressed with Robertson’s header in the first half at Anfield.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Great header from Robertson. Didn’t realise he was so ‘andy in the air.”

Ex-Liverpool FC striker Peter Crouch felt that it was one of the best headed goals that the BT Sport pundit has seen in the Premier League.

“What a header that is! He set it outside the far post,” Crouch told BT Sport.

“It’s text book. If he doesn’t get it right, there’s a tap in at the back post. He does get it right. It’s one of the best headed goals.”

Robertson’s goal against Burnley was only the second of the Premier League season after the Scotland skipper netted against Aston Villa earlier this term.

The Liverpool FC defender’s goal against Aston Villa was also a superb header.

The Reds will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when Liverpool FC take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the English capital.

The newly crowned Premier League champions will finish the Premier League campaign with games against Chelsea FC and Newcastle United.

