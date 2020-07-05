Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

John Aldridge hailed Curtis Jones as a big “talent” after the teenager scored in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Liverpool FC were looking to win their first Premier League game since getting their hands on the title last month after Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 4-0 to Manchester City on Thursday night.

However, Aston Villa had the better chances in the opening 70 minutes of the Premier League clash as Liverpool FC struggled to find top gear for the second successive game.

Liverpool FC were guilty of sloppy passing despite Klopp giving Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi a chance to sign from the start.

Keita played a role in Liverpool FC’s opener when the Guinea international teed up Sadio Mane to break the deadlock with 20 minutes left to play.

Curtis Jones came off the bench with five minutes to go to make his third Premier League appearance of their title-winning season.

The 19-year-old required four minutes to score his first league goal with a sharp finish inside the Villa box.

Former Liverpool FC striker Aldridge hailed Jones after the teenager’s late goal to secure points for the reigning champions.

Aldridge wrote on Twitter: “Not the best by any means today, there’s still a hangover hovering but 2-0 I’d take all day. An ugly win and a great save by Alison to preserve the clean sheet. Also Curtis Jones has made my day the scousers 1st goal of many!what a talent YNWA”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in their next Premier League game at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Reds will host Sean Dyche’s Burnley side at Anfield in the Premier League next weekend before the Merseyside outfit finish their season with games against Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United.

The Merseyside outfit can still finish the season with a Premier League record points tally of 104 as well as the most Premier League victories in a campaign.

Klopp’s side can also win the Premier League title by the biggest margin ever if Liverpool FC finish more than 18 points ahead of Manchester City.

