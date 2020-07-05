Jamie Carragher reacts to Curtis Jones’ goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher praised Curtis Jones after the Liverpool FC teenager scored his first Premier League goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa.

The Premier League champions were looking to bounce back from a humiliating 4-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last week after being crowned title winners.

Liverpool FC struggled to even register a shot on target before the home side finally made the breakthrough in the 70th minute when Sadio Mane scored his 17th goal of the Premier League campaign.

The Senegal international managed to finish from close range with help from the crossbar to end Aston Villa’s stubborn resistance.

Jurgen Klopp introduced Jones with five minutes to go for his third Premier League appearance of the season.

The Liverpool FC-born playmaker got on the score sheet with five minutes left to play to score his first Premier League goal.

Former Reds defender Carragher gave his verdict on the 19-year-old’s cameo in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

“It was a lovely move [for the goal], but Aston Villa were chasing it,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Liverpool picked them off. Robertson finding his range at the back post. It’s a lovely finish with the assist from Salah.

“I said this lad was confident. He came on and had a shot [that went wide]. He had confidence to have another and I’m delighted for him. Another young player coming through the academy.”

Jones has only racked up 25 minutes of Premier League football in their title-winning campaign.

The Liverpool FC youth product has netted two goals in three appearances in the FA Cup this term.

Liverpool FC will look to record their first away win since the return of the Premier League when the reigning champions make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

The Reds will welcome Burnley to Anfield in the Premier League next Sunday before Jurgen Klopp’s side finish the 2019-20 campaign with games against Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United.

Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa was their 29th of the season as they look to beat Manchester City’s record of 32 victories in an individual Premier League campaign.

The Reds can also set a new Premier League record if Klopp’s men manage to eclipse Manchester City’s total of 100 points from the 2017-18 season.

