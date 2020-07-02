Alan Shearer tipping Liverpool FC to make a key signing this summer

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer is tipping Liverpool FC to sign one “big-hitter” in the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp readies his squad for their Premier League title defence.

The Reds are currently celebrating after having been officially crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history last week.

Liverpool FC have been the standout team in the Premier League this season and they have won all but three of their games in the top flight under Jurgen Klopp.

With the title sewn up, attentions will now gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Liverpool FC could look to bring in ahead of next season.

It remains to be seen what impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the top clubs’ ability to spend big on transfers this summer.

Former England star Shearer feels that Liverpool FC could do with one big signing this summer, although the ex-striker admits that the Reds squad is brimming with talent as it stands.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Shearer said: “For next season, I think Liverpool need only a small turnover of squad players to keep things fresh, keep the squad hungry.

“Not one of the first-choice starting XI were born when they last won the title 30 years ago so it’s not an ageing squad.

“I could see them bring one big hitter in, which will push those already there even further. But when you look at the team; the keeper, top class. The full backs, heaped with praise.

“They could add a centre-back alongside Virgil Van Dijk but Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have done well.

“Then you look at midfield and frontline and whoever they go out and buy, are they going to improve this team that much?

“Boss Klopp now has the job of getting them ready for the next challenges. There will be a feeling of total relief given how long they wait to seal the title and the small matter of that 30 years.

“But also elation at what they have achieved. They’ve been the best team by miles.”

Liverpool FC will play their first game as Premier League champions on Thursday night when they take on Manchester City away from home.

After that, the Reds will take on Aston Villa, Brighton and Burnley in their next three top-flight games.

As things stand, the Reds are currently 23 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City as they seek to try and break the Citizen’s record tally of 100 points from two seasons ago.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip