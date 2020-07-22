Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold as a “superstar” after the Liverpool FC defender’s influential performance in Wednesday night’s 5-3 win over Chelsea FC.

The England international made his 35th start of the Premier League season against the west London side as the Reds looked end their home campaign on a winning note.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute thanks to Naby Keita’s powerful finish past Chelsea FC goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Alexander-Arnold doubled the home side’s lead with a brilliant free-kick that he managed to curl around the wall and past the stranded Chelsea FC number one.

Georginio Wijnaldum extended Liverpool FC’s lead from a set-piece before Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for Roberto Firmino’s first goal at Anfield in the Premier League since 2019.

Alexander-Arnold has scored three goals and has made 12 assists in 37 games in the Premier League this season to equal the number of assists that he produced last season.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher gave a glowing review of Alexander-Arnold after the right-back’s impressive performance in their 5-3 victory over Chelsea FC.

“He’s had one free-kick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“This goal is in a very similar position. This lad is just a superstar.

“He’s a right-back who takes free-kicks and scores free-kicks. His delivery is fantastic and now is set piece goals are fantastic.”

Carragher was left in awe at the quality of Alexander-Arnold’s delivery for Firmino’s goal in the 55th minute at Anfield.

Carragher added: “Trent equals his assist record from last season. His cross is just saying, ‘head me, score’. Firmino will be relieved.”

Liverpool FC will end their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The Reds can finish the Premier League campaign with 99 points, which is two points more than the previous campaign.

Klopp has guided Liverpool FC to the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup since taking over the reins from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

