Liverpool FC consider shock bid for 22-year-old Leicester forward – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are considering a surprise bid for Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has been impressed with the 22-year-old’s “energy and forceful running” in the Premier League this term.

The same article states that the German head coach believes that Barnes is set to make further improvements to his game following an impressive season for Leicester.

According to the same story, the Premier League champions appreciate the England Under-21 international’s versatility given his ability to play in a number of different positions.

The Mirror go on to claim that Liverpool FC have turned to Barnes as a potential summer signing after the Reds were left frustrated in their pursuit of Wolves star Adama Traore.

The newspaper report warns that the Merseyside outfit can expect to pay a hefty transfer fee if the reigning English, European and world champions want to sign Barnes.

Barnes has scored six times and has made eight assists in 24 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season as the Foxes finished in fifth place in the table.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in 63 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since breaking into the Leicester team in the 2017-18 campaign.

The English forward has spent time on loan at MK Dons, West Brom and Barnsley on loan before emerging as a regular in the Leicester team under Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool FC won their first Premier League title this season after the Reds finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City in the title race.

The Reds finished their title-winning campaign with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip