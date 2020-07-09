Jamie Carragher pinpoints Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best position in Liverpool FC team

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best position is in right midfield role after the Reds beat Brighton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

The England international was named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the 15th time this season for their clash against Seagulls on the south coast.

Oxlade-Chamberlain started as part of the Liverpool FC front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino rather than his traditional midfield role.

The 26-year-old finished with 76 per cent pass completion and completed one successful dribble during his 60 minutes of action in the Premier League clash.

The former Arsenal midfielder has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in the Liverpool FC team since his £40m move to the Premier League champions in 2018.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler asked Carragher about Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best position in the Liverpool FC team during their 3-1 win on Wednesday night.

The Reds legend felt that Oxlade-Chamberlain is better suited to a midfield role rather than being used in a more advanced position.

“I think he’s far better central than he is out wide,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “I don’t see him part of a front three. I think the inside right position in midfield really suits him.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain looked to have cemented a spot in the Reds team in the run up to their Champions League semi-final in 2018 before he suffered a serious knee injury.

The England midfielder was sidelined for nearly 12 months before he returned to the Reds team at the back end of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored three times in 15 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Liverpool FC star has also netted four goals in cup competitions this term.

The Premier League champions will host Burnley in their next top-flight fixture at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC will finish the season with games against Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United.

