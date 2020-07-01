‘Incredible’: Gary Neville breaks silence about Liverpool FC’s Premier League title

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has broken his silence about Liverpool FC’s title success after the Sky Sports pundit congratulated Jurgen Klopp and his players on an “incredible achievement”.

The Reds secured their first Premier League title last week after Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Manchester City to end the Eastland outfit’s hopes of denying Liverpool FC for the second successive campaign.

Liverpool FC won their first Premier League crown with seven games to go after the Reds were resounding 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League game.

The Merseyside outfit can still set a new record Premier League points tally given that Liverpool FC could add a further 21 points to their current amount of 86.

Manchester United legend Neville confirmed that he was taking a Twitter hiatus after Liverpool FC got their hands on the Premier League title last week.

However, the Sky Sports pundit heaped praise on Liverpool FC in his pre-match interview ahead of Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

“How’s it been these last few days? It’s not been particularly great!” Neville told Sky Sports.

“It’s an incredible achievement. It’s been coming for a couple of years. They were knocking on the door last season – Manchester City had to be at their absolute best.

“Jurgen Klopp has turned £30m players into £130m ones. He’s turned £75m players into £150m ones.

“The recruitment has been brilliant, the coaching has been brilliant and it all comes from the manager. It’s a day I don’t like – I’d seen enough of it in my childhood years – but you have to congratulate them.”

The Reds have only lost to Watford in the Premier League this season, as well as dropping points in draws with bitter rivals Everton and Manchester United.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when the Reds make the short trip to Manchester City to face Pep Guardiola’s side for the first time since being crowned champions.

The six-time European Cup winners are 23 points ahead of Manchester City after a one-sided title race this term.

Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson recently insisted that the Reds are focused on continuing their success in the coming seasons after their title triumph.

“The mentality of the lads will never change. Look, I know what they’re like and I know they’ll want more,” Henderson told Liverpool FC’s website.

“They’ll want to keep going and keep improving because the hard bit now is continuing that consistency and intensity to keep going at the highest level, keep winning trophies.

“That’s going to be a new challenge for us to cope with and I’ve got every confidence from us that we’ll meet it. It’s not particularly hard, to be honest, when you’ve got the group that we’ve got and the lads we have.

“We have leaders within that and we see the manager as being someone who would never let any distractions get in the way of what we’re trying to achieve.

“After the Champions League [final] you could have asked would they still have that drive, that hunger to go on and win more? And I think we have proven this season we do.

“It’s been a special journey so far but I hope it can last a lot longer and there’s a lot more to come because we can still do better and still be better.”

The 19-time English champions will play their first game at Anfield as Premier League champions when Klopp’s side host Aston Villa on Saturday 5 July.

Liverpool FC are the reigning Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup title holders after a brilliant 13 months for the Merseyside outfit.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip