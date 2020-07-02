Gary Neville sends message to Jurgen Klopp about Liverpool FC’s title win

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Gary Neville has heaped praise on Jurgen Klopp for his “precise recruitment” at Liverpool FC after the Reds manager guided the club to Premier League title glory last week.

The Reds ended their 30-year wait to win the English top-flight crown after Liverpool FC were crowned Premier League champions for the first time following Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare after the Merseyside outfit’s dominant performance at the top of the table this season.

Klopp inherited a Liverpool FC squad in disarray in October 2015 after Liverpool FC parted company with Brendan Rodgers having lost Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez.

However, the Reds boss has signed Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Fabinho over the past four seasons to rebuild the Liverpool FC team.

Klopp got rid of fringe players such as Alberto Moreno, Christian Benteke, Mamadou Sakho and Emre Can to shape the Liverpool FC team in the German manager’s vision.

Sky Sports pundit Neville heaped praise on Klopp for getting his recruitment on point culminating in the Premier League title.

“It’s a brilliant achievement from Klopp, to work within the net spend budget he has to amass that team has been a combination of great coaching and brilliant recruitment,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“The club’s recruitment has been absolutely spot on, precise, laser-focused, every single player they have brought in they have made count.

“Every single player fits a mould, the principles of Klopp, there has been no veering away from that.

“From day one, when Christian Benteke and a few others were deemed not to fit the profile they were moved aside.

“Klopp has now got quick, energetic strikers who make the runs, a formidable defence, the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment in time, and in midfield he’s got reliable players with really good personalities in Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum.

“None of them are individually outstanding or the best in the world in their position, but together as a collective with that goalkeeper, that defence, those full-backs, that strike force, they become the rock in the middle of it all.”

Liverpool FC will play their first game as Premier League champions against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

The Reds were 3-1 winners against Pep Guardiola’s side in the reverse of this fixture last season when Fabinho, Salah and Mane got on the score-sheet at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC attacker Mohamed Salah admitted that it’s been an emotional few days for both him and his team-mates.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to win a trophy like that,” Salah told Liverpool FC’s website. “To win the Premier League after long years for the club and the city, it’s unbelievable.

“I can’t describe with words, it’s so hard to say that [how it feels]. When I came here, I said I wanted to win the Premier League – it’s my first thing in my head, I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League. People said, ‘If you could choose one…?’ But now I can say that I’d choose both!

“The Premier League, I can say now after we won it, for the city it is something else. Everybody is crazy about the result, everybody is crazy about the Premier League.

“It is an unbelievable feeling for everybody, for all the fans around the world. Without their support, we could not do it. They did a great job, the players also did the same. It is a great feeling, I cannot explain it with words.”

Liverpool FC will take on Aston Villa in their first game at Anfield as Premier League champions when Klopp’s side host the relegation strugglers on Saturday.

Klopp has won the Premier League title, the Champions League title and the Fifa Club World Cup since taking over the reins at Liverpool FC.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach has also finished as a Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and League Cup runner up since becoming Reds boss.

