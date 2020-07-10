Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Graeme Souness says Mohamed Salah was “super selfish” in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

The Egypt international started the Premier League clash five goals behind Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in the race to win the Golden Boot.

Salah has won the Premier League’s top goal-scorer prize in the last two seasons, although the 28-year-old had to share the accolade with Liverpool FC team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last term.

The former Chelsea FC forward broke the deadlock in the sixth minute with a clinical finish after Brighton were caught on the ball before he teed up Jordan Henderson to make it 2-0 minutes later.

Salah secured three points with a precise header from Andy Robertson’s corner in the second half to take his tally to 19 Premier League goals in their title-winning campaign.

The Egyptian could have completed his hat-trick with the final kick of the game but Salah narrowly headed over the crossbar with only the Brighton goalkeeper to beat.

Salah was guilty of failing to square the ball to a Liverpool FC team-mate inside the penalty area on more than one occasion during their 3-1 win at Brighton.

Former Liverpool FC captain Souness praised Salah for his tenacious performance at Brighton but warned the African star about potentially upsetting his team-mates with his selfishness.

“He was at it tonight from the first minute,” Souness told Sky Sports. “I think it [the Golden Boot] is important to him.

“You’ve seen his reaction when people weren’t finding him late on in the game in the last third. He was shooting at every opportunity, and his teammates will not have been happy with him on two or three occasions.

“But he’s always selfish. I think tonight he was super selfish. He really wants his Golden Boot.

“They’ve won the league, so he’s done his bit for the team, he’s played his part, he’s got the goals, he’s been fabulous, and he wants that Golden Boot.

“And he thinks he’s in a team that creates chances, so he thinks it’s very much still on for him.”

Mane exchanged words with Salah after Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win at Burnley earlier this season after the Egypt international failed to tee up the Senegal forward for a simple goal at Turf Moor.

Salah is three goals ahead of Mane in the race to win the Premier League golden boot.

The former AS Roma man will be hoping to add to his tally when Liverpool FC host Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

