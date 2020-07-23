Jamie Carragher demands more from ‘special’ Liverpool FC star next season

Naby Keita (Photo: Naby Keita / Instagram)

Jamie Carragher has challenged Naby Keita to score more goals for Liverpool FC next season after he netted the opener in their 5-3 win over Chelsea FC on Wednesday night.

The Guinea international has shown signs of promise over the past couple of seasons at Liverpool FC but Keita has struggled with injuries since his big-money move to Anfield.

Keita made his eighth start of the Premier League campaign for the visit of Chelsea FC on Wednesday night as he looked to make a claim for a regular starting spot in the middle of the park.

The African midfielder showed great tenacity to win the ball from Willian before Keita produced a sumptuous finish to leave Kepa Arrizabalaga clasping at air.

Keita’s goal was his second of the season after the £48m signing had previously netted in a 2-0 win against Bournemouth in the first half of the season.

The Liverpool FC number eight has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the Reds team since his move to the 19-time English champions despite arriving with a big reputation from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher is hoping to see Keita have an even greater influence on the Reds team next season after his goal in Wednesday night’s 5-3 win.

“We want to see more of that from this man,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“He’s a special talent. We’ve seen glimpses but we need more. He’s been good since he’s come back. We have seen glimpses of this from Naby Keita. He is fantastic at pressing the ball and winning the ball back. He won the ball again but this time he finishes.”

Keita has scored six times in 58 games in all competitions over the past two seasons since his £48m switch to Liverpool FC from RB Leipzig.

The 25-year-old netted 17 times in 71 games for the German side during his two-season spell in the Bundesliga.

Although the Guinea international has made a limited impact on the Reds team, Keita has still won the Premier League title, the Champions League crown, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa World Club Cup.

Liverpool FC will take on Newcastle United in their final Premier League game of the 2019-20 season at St James’ Park on Sunday.

