Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jamie Carragher felt that Neco Williams produced a good performance despite his half-time substitution in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win at Brighton on Wednesday night.

The Welsh defender was asked to replace Andy Robertson at left-back for Liverpool FC’s trip to the south coast to take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Williams had made a particularly impressive cameo in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace last month before making further appearances against Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Liverpool FC eased into a 2-0 lead in the opening seven minutes thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson against the Seagulls in the mid-week clash.

Williams made a brilliant block to deny Leandro Trossard in the 20th minute after the Liverpool FC teenager showed tenacity to get across the box to make a vital interception.

Trossard got on the score sheet when the Brighton attacker converted Tariq Lampte’s cross on the stroke of half-time after the on-loan Chelsea FC full-back exposed Williams on the left.

Klopp brought on Williams for Robertson at half-time to prematurely end the Wales Under-21 international’s night.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher felt that Williams performed well in spite of Brighton’s goal on the stroke of half-time.

“I agree with Graeme Souness on Brighton’s goal,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “There can’t be too much blame attached to Neco Williams.

“He made a great block to stop an almost certain goal [earlier in the half]. He did quite well considering he was being played out of position.

“It was quite a good battle between two full-backs [Lampte and Williams] who look to have a great future in the game.”

William has made four appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Welsh star needs one more league appearance to earn a Premier League winner’s medal.

The Wrexham-born defender is a product of Liverpool FC’s youth academy, having made eight appearances in all competitions this term.

