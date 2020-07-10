Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Jamie Carragher believes Sadio Mane is the real catalyst for Liverpool FC’s success under Jurgen Klopp – rather than Alisson Becker or Virgil van Dijk.

The Senegal international was a second-half substitute for the Premier League champions in a 3-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mane failed to get on the score-sheet in his brief cameo but the former Southampton winger provided an extra threat down the left wing in the closing stages of the Premier League clash.

The 28-year-old has scored 16 times and has made seven assists in 31 games in the Premier League this season to help the Merseyside outfit get their hands on their first title.

Mane has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup since his move to Liverpool FC from Southampton in 2016.

The signings of Alisson and Van Dijk have often been attributed to elevating Klopp’s side to the next level given the Reds went on to win the Champions League and the Premier League.

However, former Reds defender Carragher believes that Liverpool FC’s road to glory started with the initial signing of Mane from Southampton in Klopp’s first summer transfer window at the Anfield outfit.

“He was the catalyst for what happened at Liverpool,” Carragher told Sky Sports during his commentary on Wednesday night.

“Yes, we’ve had Van Dijk and Alisson but he [Mane] was the first big name to come in.”

Liverpool FC were initially criticised for spending £34m on Mane after the Senegal forward scored 25 times in 75 games for the Saints in two seasons.

But he has now netted a remarkable 79 goals in 166 games in all competitions since his big-money move to Liverpool FC four years ago.

The Senegal forward will be hoping to add to his tally when Liverpool FC face Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will complete their title-winning campaign with games against Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United.

