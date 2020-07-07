Former Liverpool FC star Graeme Souness (Photo: Sky Sports)

Greame Souness believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold could become a star midfielder for Liverpool FC despite building a reputation as one of the Premier League’s top right-backs.

The 21-year-old has played a key role in Liverpool FC’s title success following a return of three goals and 12 assists in 33 games in the Premier League this season.

The England international has netted five times and has contributed 25 assists from his right-back position since establishing himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s team three seasons ago.

Alexander-Arnold started as a midfielder in Liverpool FC’s youth set-up before the local talent was moved into a defensive role before making his Reds debut.

The Liverpool FC-born full-back has often earned comparisons to Manchester City dynamo Kevin De Bruyne given his wide range of passing, crossing ability, prolificacy from set-pieces and creativity.

There have been suggestions that Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future could be as a creative playmaker in the heart of the Liverpool FC side in coming seasons.

Former Liverpool FC captain Souness reckons the Premier League winner would thrive in any position in midfield such is Alexander-Arnold’s talent.

“I think the boy could play anywhere in midfield,” Souness said on Sky Sports. “He started out as a central midfield player and then saw an opening at right-back.

“You would be reluctant to take him away from where he is because a large part of Liverpool’s attacking play comes from him and [Andrew] Robertson. They have high energy levels, and when they get into the last third, they can deliver.

“Looking at it now, you’ve just won the league, you are the current European and world champions, so if it ain’t broken, why try to fix it?

“But the modern defender today, at the top clubs, has to be able to take the ball and play and deliver in the final third, so why not?”

He continued: “It’s a different game in there. You are dodging bullets and elbows are up.

“If he’s full-back, he knows nothing is coming [to his right] when he receives the ball.

“Full-back is a very different position and you get plenty of time there to have your first touch, get it out of your feet and get your head up.

“But he’s as good as anyone when he gets a chance to deliver.”

Alexander-Arnold has already won the Premier League title, the Champions League, the Fifa World Club Cup, the Uefa Super Cup in his fledgling career so far.

The Liverpool FC number 66 featured in their 3-1 loss to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018.

Alexander-Arnold has produced 656 crosses and 359 accurate long balls in 88 appearances in the Premier League since making his debut in a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough in 2016.

The Liverpool FC star’s five Premier League goals have all been scored using his right foot.

Alexander-Arnold has netted against Chelsea FC, Leicester City and Crystal Palace in the English top flight this season.

The Liverpool FC star will be hoping to contribute a goal or assist against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

