Gary Lineker reacts to Man City’s 4-0 win over Liverpool FC

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to poke fun at Liverpool FC during their defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Reds lined up for their first game since having been crowned as Premier League champions last week but they failed to click into gear in the first half as Pep Guardiola’s men dominated.

Manchester City took the lead in the 25th minute when Kevin De Bruyne fired home his penalty after Raheem Sterling was fouled by Joe Gomez in the box.

The Citizens doubled their advantage in the 35th minute when Sterling finished from close range, and Phil Foden made it 3-0 to the hosts when he netted a superb third on the stroke of half-time.

Manchester City then when 4-0 up in the 66th minute when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain inadvertently diverted Sterling’s shot into the net.

Former England star Lineker took to social media during the first half to make a tongue-in-cheek comment about the Merseyside outfit.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Starting to think that Liverpool were a flash in the pan.”

The former Tottenham striker then followed up that tweet with another update after it seemed that some users took his comments a little bit too seriously.

In response to a user who pointed out that his initial tweet received thousands of likes and that people were taking it seriously, Lineker replied: “Some of the replies were so good.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash at Anfield against Aston Villa.

The Reds still have the opportunity to beat Manchester City’s record Premier League points tally of 100 in their remaining six games, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently on 86 points.

