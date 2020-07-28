Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold following another fine season for the 21-year-old at Liverpool FC.

The right-back has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Reds over the last few campaigns under Jurgen Klopp and he played an integral role in Liverpool FC’s Premier League title challenge this season.

Alexander-Arnold was a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC team throughout the campaign and he scored four goals and made 13 assists in 38 Premier League outings this season as Klopp’s men lifted the trophy for the first time.

The youngster notched up a total of 48 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool FC this season and he also helped them to win the Fifa Club World Cup back in December.

BBC Sport pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur star Crooks has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from Alexander-Arnold over the last campaign and he picked him in his team of the season in the Premier League.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “I introduced myself to this lad [Alexander-Arnold] last summer at Wimbledon.

“He was with his mates looking forward to a relaxing day watching tennis. A week earlier I had been in Madrid watching the Liverpool full-back win the Champions League trophy, having beaten Tottenham. He looked in great shape and extremely relaxed.

“I congratulated him on his achievement (through gritted teeth) and remarked on how calm he appeared, having seen him destroy a team I once played for and sarcastically said I hoped he didn’t go on to win the title. Well he did.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold has become a very good footballer very quickly, with bundles of confidence to go with his ability. In fact he is a bit special.”

Liverpool FC ended up on 99 points in the Premier League table as they won the title for the first time in the club’s history.

They finished 18 points behind second-placed Manchester City and became the first team to win the Premier League title with seven games to spare following a brilliant campaign from Klopp’s men.

