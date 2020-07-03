Gary Neville: Liverpool FC star played like he had ‘week on the lash’ v Man City

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville claimed that Andy Robertson played like he had a “week on the lash” during Liverpool FC’s 4-0 defeat by Manchester City on Thursday night.

The Liverpool FC team were given a guard of honour by Manchester City’s players before kick-off after the Reds’ Premier League title triumph was confirmed last week.

However, it was Manchester City who impressed in the opening exchanges, with Kevin De Bruyne dispatching a 25th-minute penalty to fire the home side into the lead after Raheem Sterling was fouled by Joe Gomez in the box.

Sterling then added a second in the 35th minute with a superb turn and shot from close range that left Gomez bamboozled.

And Phil Foden scored Manchester City’s third of the night when he lifted a finish over Alisson Becker after Robertson was caught out in the build-up.

Manchester City then went 4-0 up when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored an own-goal in the 66th minute.

Manchester United legend Neville underlined how important Robertson has been for the current Liverpool FC team over the last couple of seasons – but he admitted that the Scot endured a night to forget at The Etihad.

“He [Robertson] has been outstanding for Liverpool for the last two seasons but he’s playing tonight like he has had a week on the lash,” Neville said during commentary for Sky Sports after Foden’s goal in the 45th minute.

“It’s so unlike him. You see him getting drawn into spaces, he’s rushing out and getting just played around.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas took to social media in the first half to deliver his verdict on what he was seeing from the Reds.

“Considering they must have been partying without sleeping for the last 3 days, I think Liverpool are playing very well,” Fabregas wrote on Twitter.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Aston Villa at Anfield.

After that, the Reds will play Brighton, Burnley and Arsenal in their next three Premier League games.

