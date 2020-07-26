Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thiago Alcantara is “a great player” following the reports linking the Bayern Munich midfielder with a transfer to Liverpool FC this summer.

The Reds are likely to be linked with a host of potential signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of their Premier League title defence next season.

Reports in the German media in recent weeks have suggested that Thiago has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool FC ahead of a proposed move to Anfield this summer.

The 29-year-old’s contract is due to expire at the end of next season and it looks likely that he will leave the German club in the summer to pursue a new challenge.

Now, Liverpool FC boss Klopp has responded directly when asked about the reports linking Thiago with a move to the Merseyside club this summer.

Speaking to Sky Germany, as quoted by Metro, Klopp said: “I have no idea who will play for me next year, there is nothing to say at the moment.

“Thiago Alcantara is a great player, but also a Bayern Munich player. That’s actually all there is to say. There’s nothing to say!”

Thiago was a regular fixture in the Bayern Munich team this season, scoring three goals and making two assists in 36 games for the German side.

Liverpool FC were the standout team in the Premier League this season, with the Reds having won the title with seven games to spare to end their 30-year wait for the top-flight crown.

The Premier League transfer window officially opens on Monday and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool FC will be big spenders in the forthcoming market ahead of their first season as defending top-flight champions.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip