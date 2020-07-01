Jurgen Klopp provides update on Liverpool FC’s summer transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool FC fans that the Reds are not planning to spend “millions and millions” in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are bound to be linked with a number of potential signings in the coming weeks and months as Klopp considers adding to his title-winning squad ahead of next season.

Liverpool FC have been the standout performers in the Premier League this season, with Klopp’s men having wrapped up the title with seven games left to spare last week.

Some of Liverpool FC’s rivals have already started spending ahead of next term, with Chelsea FC having secured the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in recent weeks.

The Merseyside outfit are likely to be keen to add some quality to their squad this summer as they prepare for their Premier League title defence against the likes of Manchester City next season.

However, Klopp has admitted that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will affect most clubs’ ability to flex their financial muscles this summer, and that the Reds are unlikely to spend big ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Klopp said: “It is about how influential the coronavirus crisis would be on all financial parts of life. It’s not only football, we all will pay a bill in the end.

“Nobody knows exactly how big the bill will be. Hopefully it is over soon but we should not start taking for granted it all will be fine.

“We cannot spend millions and millions and millions because we want to or we think it is nice to do. We never wanted that.

“[The reality is] Covid has influenced both sides with ins and outs. It’s not likely that it will be the most busy summer in the world.”

Klopp continued: “But this squad…look at it. It is not a squad you have to change now and say ‘OK, we need this position and this position’.

“If you are a football supporter, you want a backup for him and him, even if you are completely happy with everyone, you want back-ups.

“The problem with a strong squad is how do you improve a strong squad on the transfer market? You have to be creative and we try to be creative. We try to find solutions internally.

“We have a lot of…we don’t have a first XI, I say we have a first 16 or 17, they can all play to the same level. But we have to use this, 100 per cent. And what we want to create are our transfers internally.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to second-placed Manchester City.

After that, the Reds will face Aston Villa, Brighton and Burnley in their next three Premier League games.

Liverpool FC currently sit 23 points clear of second-placed Manchester City after a remarkable campaign in which they have only dropped points on three occasions.

