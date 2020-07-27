Paul Merson predicts where Liverpool FC, Man City will finish next season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool FC are the favourites to win the Premier League title again next season ahead of Manchester City.

The Reds have been the standout team in the Premier League this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men earning lots of praise for their solid performances throughout the campaign.

Liverpool FC lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time last week after securing the top-flight title with a record seven games left to play after a brilliant campaign by the Merseyside outfit.

Klopp’s men have been earning lots of praise for their brilliant campaign and their thrilling brand of attacking football.

The likes of Manchester City will be keen to close the gap to the Reds next season, with Chelsea FC and Manchester United also aiming to become title contenders in the new campaign.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson feels that Liverpool FC will be the favourites to retain their title next season as they bid to try and make it two triumphs in a row in the English top flight.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “I would be surprised if they [Liverpool FC] didn’t go on and do it again next season.

“Manchester City are a brilliant team, make no mistake and they can blow anyone away on their day. But Liverpool are more consistent.

“They can win games when they are not playing well and City haven’t been able to do that because their defence hasn’t been as good.”

Merson went on to discuss the strange circumstances in which Liverpool FC lifted the Premier League title at an empty Anfield last week.

Merson continued: “It’s shame Liverpool had to lift the Premier League trophy in front of an empty stadium at Anfield.

“I can remember the last time Liverpool won the title in 1990, because I was in the Arsenal side that did the same thing the following season.

“Back then you knew if you finished above Liverpool then you’d basically be champions. They were so dominant at that time.

“But I think their fans will definitely get the chance to celebrate a Premier League trophy presentation inside Anfield in the future, because this won’t be the last time Liverpool win the title.”

Liverpool FC set a number of records en route to their Premier League title this season, including holding a 25-point lead at the top of the table, which was the biggest-ever in top-flight history.

When Liverpool FC reached 61 points from their opening 21 games in the top flight this season, it was the most a team had ever accumulated at that stage in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

