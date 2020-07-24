England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to lavish praise on Liverpool FC after the Reds finally lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time on Wednesday night.

The Reds secured a thrilling 5-3 victory over Chelsea FC at Anfield in their penultimate game of the campaign before lifting the trophy inside their home ground.

The Merseyside outfit have been in sensational form all season, and they have won the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup in the past 13 months.

Liverpool FC lifted the trophy in a near-empty Anfield on Wednesday night, with the squad’s families having been given special permission to attend the trophy presentation.

There can be no doubt that Liverpool FC are worthy winners of the Premier League this season, and England legend Lineker took to Twitter to praise the Reds for their phenomenal campaign.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday night, Lineker said: “Congratulations to @LFC on lifting the Premier League trophy. A breathtaking season encapsulated by tonight’s performance. Enjoy the celebrations as much as possible under the circumstances. 👏🏻👏🏻.”

At one stage of the current campaign, the Reds had a 25-point lead over their closest challengers, which is the biggest ever in English top-flight history.

And by claiming the title with seven games to spare, Liverpool FC beat the mark set by Manchester United in 2000-01 and Manchester City in 2017-18, who both became champions with five games remaining.

The Merseyside outfit have also remained unbeaten at Anfield in three consecutive league seasons for the first time in the club’s decorated history.

Liverpool FC will complete their Premier League season when they travel to Newcastle United in their final game of the campaign on Sunday afternoon.

