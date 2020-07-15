Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane has urged Liverpool FC to make a move to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer.

The Reds are bound to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks and months as Jurgen Klopp considers adding to his squad ahead of his side’s Premier League title defence next term.

Koulibaly, 29, has long been linked with a transfer to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he will once again be touted as a possible target for some top clubs in England this year.

Mane knows Koulibaly well after having played alongside him for a number of years for the Senegal national team.

And the Liverpool FC star has admitted that he would love to line up alongside the central defender at club level.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Sun, Mane said: “Kalidou Koulibaly is an excellent defender, and one of the world’s best in his position.

“I would be very happy to play alongside him at club level, as I have known him for years.”

Koulibaly has been a regular fixture in the Napoli team this season, having made 28 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions.

Mane continued: “We first got to know one another at Metz before meeting up once more in the Senegal national team.

“No club could refuse the chance to have Koulibaly in their squad.

“In any event, it would be a pleasure for me to play for Liverpool together with him.

“He would be more than welcome here.”

Mane has been in top form for the Reds and was a key part of their Premier League title triumph this term.

The Liverpool FC forward has scored 16 goals and made seven assists in 32 Premier League games for the Reds so far this season to help them win the top-flight trophy for the first time.

Liverpool FC will travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

