Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Liverpool FC’s Premier League title triumph

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 30 July 2020, 04:30 UK
Sir Alex Ferguson (Photo: BT Sport)

Sir Alex Ferguson has congratulated Jurgen Klopp on winning the Premier League title with Liverpool FC this season, insisting that the Reds “thoroughly deserved” the trophy.

The Merseyside outfit were the standout team in the Premier League this term and they won the title with a record seven games to spare after a brilliant campaign from Klopp’s men.

The Reds ended up on 99 points in the Premier League table as they ended their 30-year wait for the English top-flight title.

After having guided the Merseyside outfit to the Premier League title, Klopp was crowned the League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year on Monday.

Ferguson has now revealed that he received a phone call from Klopp at 3:30am following Liverpool FC’s title triumph last month, as the former Manchester United boss congratulated the German on his achievement.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Ferguson said:”Jurgen, fantastic. We speak about Leeds spending 16 years in the Championship, but Liverpool, 30 years since winning that league, incredible.

“You thoroughly deserved it, but the performance level of your team was outstanding.

“Your personality runs right throughout the whole club. It was a marvellous performance.

“I’ll forgive you for waking me up at 3.30 am to tell me you have won the league! Thank you, but anyway, you thoroughly deserved it. Well done.”

Liverpool FC broke a number of records on their way towards title glory, including becoming the first team to win the trophy with seven games to spare.

The Reds also won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup under Klopp this season.

Attentions will now begin to turn towards the summer transfer window and the potential signings Klopp may look to bring in ahead of his side’s title defence next season.

