Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are set to miss out on Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by Caught Offside, is reporting that Liverpool FC have been tracking the Spanish winger in the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve his squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Wolves value Traore at £135m following his excellent performances for the West Midlands club over the past two seasons in the Premier League.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are also facing competition from their Premier League title rivals Manchester City in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to reveal that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing up Traore as a potential replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Leroy Sane.

The Times add that the Citizens have a substantial transfer war-chest after their ban from Uefa competitions was overturned by the Court of Arbitration For Sport last week.

Traore has scored four times and has made nine assists in 35 games in the Premier League this season to help Wolves challenge for a Uefa spot this season.

The 24-year-old has netted seven times in 86 games in all competitions over the past two seasons following his £18m move from Middlesbrough to Wolves in 2018.

Traore has spent the past five seasons in English football following his move from FC Barcelona to Aston Villa in 2015.

The Wolves winger hasn’t been called up to the Spain national team despite his excellent performances in the Premier League over the past 24 months or so.

Liverpool FC won their first Premier League title this season to secure their fourth trophy under Klopp following their success in the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

The Reds will take on Chelsea FC in their penultimate game of the Premier League season at Anfield on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip