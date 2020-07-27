Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are ready to make an offer for Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Estadio Deportivo, as quoted by the Mail, is reporting that the Premier League champions are interested in a swoop to sign the Algeria international.

The same article states that the Reds are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old’s situation at Real Betis as Mandi enters the finally 12 months of his current deal at the Spanish club.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC believe Mandi could be available for as little as £10m given that the full-back will be a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

The report goes on to add that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson ahead of their Premier League title defence.

Estadio Deportivo add that Klopp likes Mandi’s versatility – he can play at full-back and at centre-half – and Dejan Lovren is set to leave Liverpool FC this summer.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that Liverpool FC could face competition from Newcastle United for Real Betis defender in the summer transfer window.

Mandi has made 29 appearances in La Liga for Real Betis this team as the Spanish side managed to avoid relegation to the second tier.

The Algerian defender moved to Real Betis from French club Reims in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The reported Liverpool FC target has made 55 appearances for the Algeria national team.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare this season to end their 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight crown.

The Reds are the reigning Premier League, European and world champions after a dominant 12-month spell for Klopp’s side.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip