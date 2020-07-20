Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC and Manchester City are both interested in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Premier League champions are set to go head-to-head with their bitter rivals in the summer transfer market as both clubs look to sign Carlos.

The report goes on to state that the Premier League duo are both interested in the 27-year-old after his impressive debut campaign in La Liga for Sevilla.

According to the same story, the Sevilla defender has a contract release clause of £68m that the Spanish side inserted into the Brazil international’s contract.

Marca go on to add that Sevilla are prepared to sell Carlos if the right offer comes along despite the South American defender’s huge contract release clause.

The report also claims that Liverpool FC and Manchester City could face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid and German side Bayern Munich this summer.

Carlos has scored two goals in 34 games in the Spanish top flight this season following his £13.5m (€15m) move to Sevilla from Ligue 1 side Nantes last summer.

The Brazilian centre-half has made four Europa League appearances as well as featuring in one game in the Copa del Rey.

Carlos has netted four times in 104 games in all competitions during his four seasons at Nantes before the Brazilian centre-half moved to Sevilla last summer.

The 6ft 1ins defender hasn’t yet been capped by the Brazil national team.

Liverpool FC have the Premier League’s best centre-half in the shape of Virgil van Dijk, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have partnered the Netherlands international.

Manchester City’s need for a centre-half is greater, given that Pep Guardiola has relied heavily on Aymeric Laporte alongside a number of different centre-halves and makeshift centre-halves this term.

