Gary Neville urges Liverpool FC to follow Sir Alex Ferguson transfer strategy

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has urged Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp to follow Sir Alex Ferguson’s example by improving his squad ahead of their title defence next season.

The Reds won the Premier League title for the first time with seven games to spare following a dominant performance by Liverpool FC in the top flight this term.

Liverpool FC only lost one game in the Premier League before being crowned champions thanks to Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last month.

The Reds have allowed their performance level to drop since securing their first top-flight title in 30 years as Klopp prepares for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The German head coach has played down the chances of Liverpool FC making any big-name signings in the summer transfer window despite being heavily reliant on certain players within his squad.

Liverpool FC have been linked with the likes of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

However, Klopp insisted in a recent interview that he is “completely happy” with his Reds squad despite their rivals Chelsea FC and Manchester City making improvements to their squad.

Sky Sports pundit Neville reckons that Liverpool FC should follow Ferguson’s lead by improving their squad to ensure they keep moving forward ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

“I saw an article which I thought was interesting, don’t know how true it is, and it said Jurgen Klopp wasn’t going to enter into the transfer market, he was going to trust in his young players coming through,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“And I thought: interesting. One, you like the principle, of course you do because you want young players to come through obviously for English football – they’ve had success obviously with Trent Alexander-Arnold, he’s been absolutely sensational.

“But then on the other hand you don’t want to be on that sort of, you know, ‘We’re OK, we’re as good as we can be’ and you’re not improving.

“So there’s that balance and that sort of challenge that a manager has when he’s created a really good team – that’s won a league and a Champions League – whereby he’s saying is everything okay, or do you change it before it needs changing, or do you actually leave it as it is and maybe they become a bit stale and a little bit comfortable?

“And that’s the challenge of a great manager, that’s where Sir Alex over many, many years obviously got it right where he poked players that were getting comfortable, he nudged them, he’d bring a player in to challenge them, he’d do different things, he’d leave you out of the team for a week or two. And Jurgen Klopp will have those challenges now.”

Klopp took over the reins of Liverpool FC from Brendan Rodgers after the German won successive Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund as well as suffering a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in 2013.

Liverpool FC have enjoyed a decorated spell under Klopp after winning the Champions League title, the Uefa Super Cup, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Premier League crown in the past year.

The Reds will end their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

