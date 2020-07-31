Jadon Sancho prefers Liverpool FC move ahead of Man United – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jadon Sancho would prefer to move to Liverpool FC rather than Manchester United this summer as Jurgen Klopp’s team are poised for further success, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Kicker, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the England international has his sights set on a move to Liverpool FC after the Reds won their first Premier League title this term.

The same article states that Sancho believes that he’ll have a greater chance of winning silverware at Liverpool FC given that the Merseyside outfit are the reigning English, European and world champions.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC could scupper Manchester United’s hopes of signing the Borussia Dortmund winger to complete an attack of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The report goes on to add that Borussia Dortmund have set an asking price of £110m for Sancho, which would represent a club-record fee for both Liverpool FC and Manchester United.

Kicker add that the German side have set a deadline of 13 days for Manchester United to complete a club-record deal for the 20-year-old attacker.

The German media outlet claim that the Bundesliga runners-up want Sancho’s future to be resolved by 10 August as Dortmund ramp up their pre-season preparations.

Sancho scored 17 times and made 16 assists in 32 games in the German top flight this season as Borussia Dortmund finished in second place in the Bundesliga table.

The England forward has only won the German Super Cup since his £8m switch to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Sancho has scored 34 times in 99 games in all competitions over the past three seasons, having established himself as a key member of the Borussia Dortmund squad.

