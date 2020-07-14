Jamie Carragher identifies where Liverpool FC need summer signings

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool FC need to sign a new left-back and a new attacker in the summer transfer window ahead of their Premier League title defence.

The Reds won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last month after Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool FC can still finish with a Premier League record of 102 points if the Reds win their remaining three top-flight games against Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side have won the top-flight crown at a canter, Liverpool FC will still need to reinforce their squad this summer given Manchester United’s resurgence and Chelsea FC’s spending spree.

Scotland international Andy Robertson has struggled in the past few weeks since Liverpool FC won the Premier League title.

The Reds have also been heavily reliant on Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to lead their attack over the past three seasons.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher reckons that the Premier League champions need to sign a new forward and new left-back to provide additional cover ahead of the 2020-21 season.

“The obvious thing is to win again,” Carragher told the Liverpool Echo.

“I wouldn’t say ‘one title is not enough’ as I am not a big believer in saying you have to do this or that.

“If you isolate a season and say you were the best team in the league that season, end of story.

“Now next season, things change. People get bought, players get sold, it’s a different league.

“Now I don’t think Liverpool themselves are going to head into the transfer market and it will only be next year when we can if that was right or wrong.

“But most of the reasons financially are down to the situation that we are in right now, so you can’t be too critical of the club on that score.

“But I think what they have now – I would still like them if they possibly could to add an attacking talent to the front three.

“And maybe add some sort of back-up for Andy Robertson. They are well stocked in midfield and centre-back, I think Neco Williams will be great cover for Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and I just think an extra attacker and possibly looking at Lallana and Shaqiri moving on, so maybe just an extra couple of bodies in there.

“But I am confident Liverpool can do again what they have done this season.”

Liverpool FC have won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup over the past two seasons in a dominant spell for Klopp and his players.

The Reds suffered defeats in Champions League, Europa League and League Cup finals before the Merseyside outfit were 2-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid last year to end their trophy drought.

Liverpool FC can still finish with a records point tally, finish with the biggest margin between champions and runners-up and record the most wins in a season.

Klopp’s side will take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Wednesday night before a home clash against Chelsea FC at Anfield on Wednesday 22 July.

