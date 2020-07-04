Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are one of four Premier League clubs set to scout Leon Bailey when the Bayer Leverkusen winger faces Bayern Munich on Saturday, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the newly-crowned Premier League champions are interested in a swoop to sign the highly-rated Jamaica international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the 22-year-old is eager to play in the Premier League but Bailey still has three years left to run on his current deal at Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the same story, Leverkusen have slashed their asking price by £30-40m due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the German club now value the winger at £20-30m.

Sky Sports go on to report that Liverpool FC are set to send scouts to watch Bailey this weekend along with representatives from Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton.

The report goes on to add that Bailey has the same agents as Raheem Sterling, Colossal Sports Management, which could boost the Etihad outfit’s chances of securing a deal.

Bailey scored five times and made three assists as Leverkusen finished in fifth place in the Bundesliga table this season to miss out on a Champions League spot.

The Leverkusen number nine netted one goal in two appearances in the German Cup as they prepare to take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal final this weekend.

Bailey moved to Leverkusen in a £12.5m deal from Belgian side Genk in January 2017 despite interest from Premier League clubs before his switch to the German top flight.

The Jamaican forward has netted 19 goals in 89 games in the Bundesliga over the past three-and-a-half seasons at Leverkusen.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip