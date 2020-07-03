‘I love this place’: Mo Salah sends message to Liverpool FC fans about his future

Mo Salah (Photo: Mo Salah / Instagram)

Mo Salah has outlined his desire to remain at Liverpool FC for a “long time” after their Premier League title triumph.

The Reds ended their 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight crown last week after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea FC ended the Premier League title race.

Salah played a key role in Liverpool FC’s first Premier League title success after the Egypt international scored in their 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace before Manchester City’s loss at Chelsea FC a day later.

The 28-year-old has scored 17 times and has made seven assists in 30 games in the Premier League this season to net almost one quarter of their top-flight goals this term.

Salah has been linked with a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent seasons after the African star established himself as one of the most prolific goal-scorers in Europe.

However, the Liverpool FC star has reaffirmed his commitment to the Reds after their Premier League title triumph.

“I’m very happy. I can’t describe my feelings after we won the league after 30 years,” Salah told BeIN Sport, as quoted by the Express.

“I can see people’s joy and this is so important for all of us. I enjoy the atmosphere here… I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time.

“The atmosphere here is different to any other place.

“We have adapted well as a team and our understanding is perfect. If this continues, we can achieve more.

“It’s difficult to maintain our current level, but it’s not impossible.”

Salah moved to Liverpool FC in a £39m deal from Serie A side AS Roma in 2017 despite his underwhelming stint in Premier League football at Chelsea FC in 2014.

The Egypt star scored 32 times in 36 Premier League games in his first season at Liverpool FC before adding a further 39 top-flight goals to his tally in the subsequent two campaigns.

Salah was part of the Liverpool FC team that lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018 before he got on the score-sheet in their 2-0 victory over Spurs in the European showpiece 12 months later.

The former Chelsea FC star has also won the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup before the 2018 PFA player of the year became a Premier League champion last month.

