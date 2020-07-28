Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have submitted an enquiry about Schalke 04 centre-half Ozan Kabak ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in the Turkey international as a potential replacement for Zenit St Petersburg-bound Dejan Lovren.

The same article states that the Premier League champions could face competition from Manchester City, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are looking at their options in the summer transfer window to find a replacement for the Croatian centre-half.

The report goes on to state that Jurgen Klopp’s close relationship with Schalke 04 manager David Wagner means the Reds boss has afforded an insight into the Turkish starlet.

The Daily Mail reveal that Schalke 04 are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £40m for the Turkish defender but it’s also claimed that Liverpool FC will look to negotiate the fee.

Kabak has scored three times and has made one assist in 26 games in the German top flight this season as Schalke 04 finished in 12th place in the Bundesliga table.

The 6ft 1ins Schalke 04 star has previously played for Turkish side Galatasaray and Bundesliga side Stuttgart before Kabak completed a €15m move to Die Knappen.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title for the first time this season after the Reds finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

The Reds finished with the best defensive record in the Premier League table after Liverpool FC conceded just 33 times in the English top flight.

Lovren was relegated to fourth choice in the Liverpool FC squad after falling behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip