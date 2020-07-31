Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC and Manchester United will have to pay £27m for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Bundesliga champions have set an asking price of £27m for the experienced Spanish midfielder.

The same article states that Thiago has one year left on his contract with Bayern Munich to create doubt surrounding his long-term future at the Allianz Arena.

According to the same story, Premier League champions Liverpool FC have been heavily linked with a move to sign the 29-year-old ball-playing midfielder this summer.

Bild add that Manchester United are also interested in Thiago, having held a long-term admiration for the former FC Barcelona playmaker since his move to Bayern in 2013.

The German media outlet add Liverpool FC are hesitant about striking a deal for Thiago due to concerns about his age and injury record in spite of his experience.

Thiago scored three times in 34 games in the Bundesliga this season to help Bayern win their seven title in seven seasons.

The Spanish midfielder has won seven Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and two German Super Cups since his move to Bayern Munich from FC Barcelona seven years ago.

Thiago came through the ranks at FC Barcelona before the ball-playing midfielder won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare this season to end their 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight crown.

The Reds finished 33 points ahead of their bitter rivals Manchester United in the 2019-20 campaign as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ended up in third spot.

